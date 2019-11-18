Editor: Well, the Grand Old Party has changed its loyalty from what’s good for the country, to the Party Of Trump (POT), and with that goes my respect. They are all a bunch of Un-American sniveling cowards, distorting our country and what we stand for.
Dick C Davis
Lake Havasu City
(5) comments
Or he woke up and decided his country was more important than a political party that will be forever known as the Trumpers.
Highly unlikely. Odds say he woke up on the wrong side of the bed.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
I doubt Mr. Davis had any respect for the GOP to begin with. Most likely he woke up on the wrong side of the bed the morning he wrote this.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.