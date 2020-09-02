Editor: Orchids to the National Anthem kneelers in protest to their cause. Much better than violent activity. Onions to the people flying the American Flag with an image of Trump imposed over the Stars & Stripes, insulting its glory. Sad!
Dick C. Davis
Lake Havasu City
Agreed, well put. Succinct and to the point. As to the rump trash flying around. My biggest fan likes to brag about how much of that garbage can be found in town, however in driving around I find thousands of homes that don't fly that shoddy Chinese crap so that means - logically - more people in Havasu support Biden than support the orange guy. Flush the t#%d on November third!
