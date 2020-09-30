Editor: It was understood in the 1950s 60s 70s and 80s that the only way we could ever lose our freedom in this country was not by another country overtaking us with their weapons of power, but by infiltrating our government and destroying our Constitution. I know the Republican Party has always been the party for less government control and that’s not a bad thing, but if you take a close look at what’s happening right now and if we don’t pay close attention we are going to end up with an AUTOCRACY with the Trump family in charge and the GOP redirected to the Party of Trump (POT). He is destroying our confidence in open and free elections with his rhetoric of corrupt mail-in voting which has no validity, so he will not accept the results of the election. He will do anything to get a second term and has indicated he would like to get a third, which means he’s not planning on leaving. PLEASE choose your leader this November with some common sense. This may be the last time you actually ever get to vote.
Dick C. Davis
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.