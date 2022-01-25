Editor: Other than the items listed in my opinion heading, what else does the Republican party really stand for?
In the past four years they provided tax breaks for the very rich, three conservative Supreme Court judges, and a short section of wall on our southern border that we paid for, not Mexico.
Please, Ed Schweizer, Stuart Flamm, Kurt Krueger, Kandi Finforck, Jim Rosensweet, or someone, tell me what have they done to address our infrastructure, water shortage, climate change, voting rights, health care options, Covid-19, and drug prices?
Please don’t start with the phrase “what about so-and-so,” I’m asking about Republicans who came into power with control of all three branches of government in 2017.
Dick C Davis
Lake Havasu City
