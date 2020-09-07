Editor: I am a Navy veteran with eight years of service. I made six patrols aboard a Polaris Submarine in the 60s protecting our country as a deterrent against any nuclear threats. During that period, we lost two attack submarines, the USS Scorpion and the USS Thresher including approximately 228 sailors. Now our so-called president and Commander in Chief of the military is referring to them as losers and cuckers because they died! What the hell will it take to convince this country, this Congress, this GOP that we have an idiot in the White House?
Dick C. Davis
Lake Havasu City
