Editor: Just a reminder for all the “Apprentice” fans out there, what you see on television these days is not a reality show, it is real.. This is the President of the United States of America. When you turn off the television tonight it does not just go away until the next episode. The decisions he makes are real and will affect our country for a long time. Keep in mind he has destroyed relations with most of our allies and kissed up to all our adversaries. He loves Kim Jong Un. He would rather take the word of Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies because Putin is a powerful leader. He congratulated China’s, Xi Jinping for a great job controlling covid-19. I could go on, but I know you know the rest of the story. Please keep this in mind in November.
Dick C. Davis
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Thank you Mr. Davis for pointing out the obvious about the game show host currently occupying the White House. It's a shame that about 30% of Americans enjoy his show but, it will be cancelled very soon!
Mr. Davis, you toss out nothing but blatant untruth here. Typical Democrat banter. Had to laugh when this site wouldn't let me use your first name :-)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.