Editor: Thank you, Kandi, Stievo, Kurt and Ed, for your response to my opinion.
Kandi: I enjoyed your Conservative description, sorry you had to bring up President Biden, it seems we always must distract in some way or another. You did not answer my question though, what does the current Republican (not conservative) Party stand for other than lies, crime, hate and insurrection?
Stievo: Mumbo jumbo, CRT, North Koreans, China, Taiwan, Afghanistan, what do these have to do with the question?
Kurt: I’m glad you have distanced yourself from the Republican Party and want to be known as a conservative, that’s good.
The only problem is you have taken on some of the traits of the Republican party with the lie that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a fraud. I can’t go into his qualifications here but Google him if you want the truth. I don’t know where you get your information on voter fraud but after numerous recounts no fraud was found.
Ed: I looked up the definition of patriot and found it never mentioned lies, crime, hate or insurrection, so I’m assuming you are not associating yourself with the current Republican party?
Dick C. Davis
Lake Havasu City
“President Trump made Promises and he Kept Them.”
Not even close. Here are just a few of his broken promises:
1. Coronavirus would "go away without a vaccine.".
2. He won't have time to play golf if elected president.
3. He would repeal the Affordable Care Act, and replace it with something "beautiful."
4. He'd cut your taxes, and the super-rich would pay more.
5. He would boost economic growth by 4 percent a year.
6. He said hydroxychloroquine protects against coronavirus.
7. Promised to eliminate the federal deficit.
8. Promised to bring down the price of prescription drugs.
9. Promised to revive the struggling coal industry and bring back lost coal mining jobs.
10. Promised to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.
11. Mexico would pay for his border wall.
12. Lock up Hillary Clinton for using a private email server.
13. Promised "six weeks of paid maternity leave to any mother with a newborn child whose employer does not provide the benefit."
14.Would distance himself from his businesses while in office.
15. Force companies to keep jobs in America, and there would be consequences for companies that shipped jobs abroad.
16. He'd release his tax returns.
17. Enact term limits for all members of Congress.
18. The many women who accused him of sexual misconduct "will be sued after the election is over."
19. Bring back all troops from Afghanistan.
Want more? Just ask.
This "Letter" is leaving no dobt where you stand on the State Of Affairs" in our Country, and it is just unbelievable living what we are going through with this totally incompetent Administration, you could still stand with your Party and anything they Do Or Say. This Country is headed for complete "Socialism" and it is so sad for the coming generations if it succeeds.
Speaking of "Lies" "Your president", promised Unity, Defeat "Covid" Respect in the World, and a Strong Economy and so many other Promises. President Trump made Promises and he Kept Them.
End Of Honest Debate!!
“…protecting the constitution…”.
Would that be the Constitution that did not recognize a slave as being a “whole person?” Article one, section two of the Constitution of the United States declared that any person who was not free would be counted only as three-fifths of a person for the purposes of determining congressional representation.
Or maybe it’s the one that did not allow women the right to vote because:
1. The mental exertion of voting would cause infertility in women.
2. Women’s brains were inferior to men’s, and so women were incapable of participating in politics.
3. The majority of women didn’t want to vote.
4. Women would neglect their home and family, causing society to unravel.
5. Women were too good for the dirty nature of politics.
That “oversight” did not change until 18 August 1920 with the passage of the 19th amendment that guaranteed all American women the right to vote.
Maybe it’s the one that allowed only white male landowners the right to vote. The original U.S. Constitution did not define voting rights for citizens, and until 1870, only white male landowners were allowed to vote. Two constitutional amendments changed that. The Fifteenth Amendment (ratified in 1870) extended voting rights to MEN of all races. The 1828 presidential election was the first in which non-property-holding white males could vote.
“Little Richard!” The current Republican Party is about protecting the constitution and individual liberties! The current Republican Party is about securing our boarder that the current administration has completely failed! Most importantly “Dic$“ the Republican Party is preparing to take over the House come November thanks to people like you. Let’s go Brandon!
"your" welcome - [thumbup]
