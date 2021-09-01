Editor: Thank you for finally ending this 20-year war in Afghanistan, that three other presidents were unable to do. I’m sure it could have been handled a little differently, but then who knows if it would have worked out any better or not. Losing a war is hard. I will say one thing, next time we decide to democratize a Muslim country let’s create the military of just their women.
If we had done that this time you know damn well they would not have given up the fight. The men had nothing to lose by giving up their weapons; in fact they have gotten back all the power over their women they were to lose in a democracy. Sad.
Dick C. Davis
Lake Havasu City
