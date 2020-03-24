Editor: For all of my fellow citizens who prefer to keep their heads in the sand,” a la Kurt Krueger in his March 17 letter, maybe history is repeating itself. I can’t stop equating his outlook to those poor people who so willingly followed Jim Jones to Guyana, and then at his direction, more than 900 of his followers committed mass suicide on Nov. 18, 1978. Prior to becoming a preacher, Jim Jones (believe it or not, just Google it) spent some time as a door-to-door salesman selling monkeys. If one can sell monkeys door to door, selling snake oil to a percentage of Americans is a walk in the park.
On another note, an article in Today’s News-Herald reported that the promoter of “Desert Storm” intended to go forward with the event. (Editor’s note: Desert Storm promoters announced this week they planned to postpone the event.) Shouldn’t that be the decision of the City Council? As a business owner I’m concerned that not enough people in this community are taking seriously the possible outbreak of coronavirus. With a non-nonchalant attitude it could be that even the Memorial Day holiday could be in jeopardy. We know from watching and hearing the protocols from other states and from the health community what we can do to reduce our exposure. It’s time to follow their advice.
If you are of the mindset that this epidemic is overblown, consider your children, your spouse, your folks, and the elderly of this community — of which there are many.
Dick Elewaut
Lake Havasu City
