Editor: There are barbs thrown from the left and the right. It doesn’t seem that any minds are, or can be, changed. Republicans are caught up in the cult of Trumpism.
Possibly because the movement is as much a social endeavor as a political one.
Some Republicans may be questioning their allegiance to the “dear leader”, but are fearful of expressing misgivings to friends and neighbors.
Whatever the reason, the right has truly become a cult—a group displaying excessive admiration for a particular person. Typical cults have a charismatic leader who persuades by coercion and exploits members economically, sexually or some other way. A cult leader demands absolute allegiance without meaningful accountability.
He has no tolerance for questions or critical inquiry. Cults have an unreasonable fear of the outside world; panicking about impending catastrophes, evil conspiracies and persecution. Followers typically feel they are never “good enough”. The group leader is always right. He alone can fix it. The group leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or receiving validation. No other source is acceptable or credible.
Who does that sound like? Certainly not Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Americans are looking for someone who will restore dignity to the presidency after four years of lies and insulting tweets. Someone who will recapture the admiration of the world because, once again, we can be counted on to stand with our allies and against dictators and bad actors. Someone who will build up, not tear down, the institutions that have had a part in making America the model of democracy.
Biden and Harris don’t have all the answers; but at this time they are the pendulum, the steadying hand, that we desperately need.
Dick Elewaut
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Richard, you need to cut back on the Kool-Aid. Every single point you made was absolutely wrong. Did Little Robert write this for you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.