Editor: A federal judge in Arizona has ruled that the court can’t block a subpoena for Kelli Ward and her husband’s phone data from the January 6th committee as they investigate the attack on the US capitol.
The Wards claimed that said demand violated their Constitutional rights. I suppose they didn’t give much consideration to the thousands of Arizona voters who did not vote for Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.