Editor: As a 73-year-old white guy who was raised in a family that practiced social justice, it was no surprise that my wife and I walked with the protestors. Following are my thoughts and observations along the way.
Less than 400 yards from the start armed men were standing in storefronts with enough weaponry to make my squad in Vietnam envious.
My wife commented that when she made eye contact they either looked away or down at their feet. This happened time and time again. Embarrassed? Ashamed? or the realization that none of us were intimidated.
Lots of passing cars honked their horns and gave us a thumbs up, and a few intellectually challenged gave us the one-finger salute. Can’t remember ever losing a debate to someone using sign language. As we continued, the show of more and more weapons was prevalent and I thought to myself they would be better off if they bought a bottle of Nugenx.
We decided to call it a day around 10 a.m. after kneeling four times for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It’s a long time for old knees and much longer feeling your windpipe being crushed. Even longer to stand by and watch a murder. Post police academy in 1969 I was fortunate to have a training officer with both insight and compassion for our fellow citizens and two of his lessons stay with me to this day: if you don’t have lots of friends outside the police department you will never have the opportunity to understand other people, their customs and certainly not their problems and perhaps the most important “you’re not a judge and never let anyone control you through their speech or actions.”
Finally, I commend our professional police officers who stood by all day protecting everyone’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech and preventing anyone from getting too hostile.
Dick Elewaut
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.