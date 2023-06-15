On the eve of his federal arrest and arraignment, former president and criminal espionage defendant Donald Trump fled to his social media safe place and commanded his fascist foot soldiers to come forth in multitudinous numbers for a big beautiful mob scene at the Miami courthouse.

“ALL HANDS ON DECK! SEE YOU IN MIAMI ON TUESDAY,” he decreed, and Miami police reportedly braced themselves for a as many as 50,000.

