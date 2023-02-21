Editor: I would like to thank the Havasu Deuces for their donation of $600 to the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. program. This program takes disabled veterans on a fly fishing trip to the north. It is important that we support all the soldiers that allow us to live in the lifestyle we have. Most have never experienced a venture like this.
Dick Raczuk
