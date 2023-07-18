Editor: It’s a good idea to keep an umbrella and water in your car during these heat waves. It saved us a lot of misery when the tow truck took an hour to get to us when we broke down near Ludlow. (Tow truck had a dead battery).
Dick Raczuk
Thank you for reading!
Editor: It’s a good idea to keep an umbrella and water in your car during these heat waves. It saved us a lot of misery when the tow truck took an hour to get to us when we broke down near Ludlow. (Tow truck had a dead battery).
Dick Raczuk
Lake Havasu City
Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had never gotten along well. It likely didn’t pain t…
Last Saturday, I was riding home on Old Route 66 between Kingman and Seligman. Pro…
Editor: Michael Reagan’s “deranged” column – Donald Trump had many opportunities t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.