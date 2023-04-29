A little news story out of Phoenix and the state Legislature is making a big buzz: a lawmaker got caught moving and hiding copies of the Bible from the House members’ lounge. She says it was to make a “playful” point about the separation of church and state.
But now Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, caught on a hidden security camera that has been aired on TV, could be investigated for violating House ethics rules against disorderly conduct; though, the speaker of the House says he will leave that to the members to pursue.
Seems some House members noticed last month that the two Bibles, which are usually on tables in the lounge just outside the House chambers, were missing. A search by security turned them up — under chair cushions, Capitol Media Services reported.
About a week later the Bible was found in the lounge’s refrigerator, prompting the speaker of the House to authorize a hidden camera (revealing Stahl Hamilton moving the books). It may not sound like a big deal, but consider Rep. Lupe Diaz, R-Benson, a Grace Chapel pastor, who said in a commentary on the Bible, “Over the millennia, tyrants have tried to eliminate it, burn it, bury it, hide it and keep it from people because it has the power to transform.”
Stahl Hamilton later told colleagues: “I stand here today wanting to acknowledge the offense I committed by my actions of hiding Bibles in the members’ lounge. The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend.”
It was only after the video went public that she first explained her actions, calling it “just a little playful commentary on the separation of church and state. … I am a Presbyterian minister so I obviously don’t have a problem with the Bible.”
Yet commentary about the separation of church and state should begin — especially in the Legislature — with … conversation.
Side note and irony of ironies, it was Stahl Hamilton who filed the complaint against Liz Harris, accusing her of disorderly conduct for allowing and encouraging testimony by a known election denier during a hearing in February. That testimony included charges that the governor, judges, state officials and even the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were all involved in criminal conspiracies including drug smuggling and money laundering.
And, yes, you should recall that Harris eventually was found to have violated House ethics rules and expelled recently on a 46-13 vote.
I’m tired, folks. Politics isn’t just political banter or debate anymore.
These instances stand as great illustrations of how those people trusted — chosen by voters — to guide our state and help craft our laws are not setting a good example. … particularly being ordained minister(s)!
Faith in the system: cracked and breaking.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
