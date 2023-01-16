Editor: To those setting policy: No. Just… no. The city wants me, urges me, now almost demands of me that I preserve our water supply by conscientiously using less… and then even less. Presumably, the goal is to have a supply available. That’s with its left hand. With its right hand, the city acts forcefully to create more demand by approving expansion. All right, I see it. With a finite supply, you want to expand and parcel out the little we have to a larger need you wish to create. Really? And you expect me to cooperate with this absurdity, to endorse it and laud you for caring about the future of Lake Havasu City? No. Just… no.
DJ McEdwards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.