Robert McCulloch paid $2.46 million when he bought the London Bridge in 1968, but it can be yours for a lot less than that — in the Lake Havasu City-themed version of the game of Monopoly, that is.
Walmart is selling Lake Havasu City-Opoly for about 20 bucks a game. If you land on the London Bridge property square, it’ll cost you $310 in game cash — certainly a better deal than Mr. McCulloch got from the Brits.
The game has a bunch of Havasu landmarks and it’s peppered with nods to local institutions. Players who land on a certain square must pick up a “contingency” square, which offers some fun curveballs. (One example: “You ate too much bread pudding ala mode from Juicy’s! Lose 1 turn to recover.)
The game is produced by a company that makes all kinds of these games for communities across the country, so there are some elements that don’t quite fit our town (Traffic jams? Really?) but it’s still a neat find and probably a pretty fun gift to purchase for others.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time there’s been a Havasu-themed Monopoly game. An internet search indicates that the local chapter of Soroptimist International sold a game called “Havasuopoly” in the 1980s as a fundraiser.
No doubt it’s a collector’s item by now.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.