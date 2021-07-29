Editor: The solution to all of the controversy over mask mandates (and the pandemic) is astonishingly simple... get vaccinated!

Don Althaus

Lake Havasu City

BigBob
BigBob

Don - [thumbup] There's that darned logic again![thumbup]

Too old for this
Too old for this

Or...exercise your freedom to not get vaccinated, and hope you do not die. It is really your choice, not the government's or Big Bob's.

