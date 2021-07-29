Editor: The solution to all of the controversy over mask mandates (and the pandemic) is astonishingly simple... get vaccinated!
Don Althaus
Lake Havasu City
Don - [thumbup] There's that darned logic again![thumbup]
Or...exercise your freedom to not get vaccinated, and hope you do not die. It is really your choice, not the government's or Big Bob's.
