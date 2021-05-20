Editor: I have a novel idea for the city on how to spend the $13 million they are going to receive from the federal government in relief funds. How about paying for the upgrades they find necessary for the water and sewer department with this money instead of raising the rates on everyone to pay for them. Are the upgrades needed because of the growth around the city, like the new wells that they are having drilled? If so, why isn’t this cost included in the cost of a building permit instead of loading the cost of growth on the current population? There is no upside to the current population in growth unless you are a building contractor.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
