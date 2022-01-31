Editor: Biden’s announcement that he was going to nominate a black woman to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court is amazing in that he is narrowing his selection down to 6.5% of the population for consideration. One would think he could see what a mistake that was when he picked Harris as his VP running mate.
Hopefully, he is rebuffed by the senate in narrowing his selection down to that level of incompetence.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
