Editor: While I understand why people want to be on the lake during the quarantine it is putting our town at risk because of all of the out of state people coming here because their state is closed down due to the virus.
The couple from Chicago who are here because their motel in Phoenix closed their swimming pool and the husband thinks this is all a hoax need to get on their way back home where they are supposed to be sheltered in place.
We have seen numerous people from California that own vacation homes here coming to share their virus with us because they are not allowed outside of their homes there.
Why is the state putting the people that work the park entrance at risk taking money for entry when this is not an essential business? This isn’t rocket science guys, wake up and close the launch ramps.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
