Editor: It was too food to be true. At our advanced age we feel very fortunate that we are computer literate enough to have gotten our first vaccine appointment with no problem at Embry Health. Now the second one is up in limbo as Embry’s vaccine allotment has been halted because of paper work, and we all know that paperwork is the most important thing when it comes to a program ran by the government (sarcasm intended). I see a phone number in the paper to call for advisement on where to go now that they have shut Embry down, or is this just government trying to scare Embry into completing their required paperwork on a time table that the paper pushers want. I would bet the farm that we will get a recording that the call volume is too high for them to answer and to call back at a later time. We may die of frustration before we do of an ailment. If I had a buck for every time I have talked about the government getting out of the way so we can go on with our lives I would be on easy street.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
