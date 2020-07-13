Editor: I just went through the process of getting a title, registration and plate for a vehicle that I purchased with the new and improved MVD system. (Sarcasm intended). It took 87 phone calls, over a period of three days, before I was able to get on a line where I was put on hold for 1 and 1/2 hours before a voice came on to help me. The woman on the phone was super nice, but it still took another hour on the phone before I was able to get the information needed to upload the necessary documents onto the AZMVDNOW account that I had to make in order to make all of this happen. After this three day fiasco I was contacted by another very nice person from the AZMVD who walked me through another maze of their non user friendly website and received my temporary plate and registration.
During all of this time consuming exercise, I asked if it were possible to make an appointment to simply go to the MVD office like we used to and get this completed.
She said the next available appointment time was in August so needing to get this vehicle on the road, I stayed with the idiotic exercise that we were going through. Hopefully, whoever designed this system is now looking for another job in different field, maybe ditch digging would better fit his or her capabilities.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
