Editor: What is the city waiting on? To date we are still encouraging visitors to come to our city with no regard to the national emergency and advise from the CDC to keep your distance. With the influx of spring breakers and other visitors to our city it’s just a matter of time until the Covid-19 will have arrived here. Why is the boat show still on the schedule? Why is anything still on the schedule? Again, what are you waiting for?
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
