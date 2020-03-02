Editor: On Sunday I read another article in the Today’s News-Herald about the need for more taxes to support the infrastructure needed for the growth in our city.
My questions are: Where is the upside for current residents if we have to pay more taxes to support growth? And what is the plan to build more streets to handle the traffic and where would these streets be built? Will we eventually have to draw lottery slots to put our boats in the water to handle the traffic on the lake? What happened to the second bridge plan?
Attracting more people to our city comes with more traffic on our streets, more boat traffic on our lake, more crime and more crowded venues.
How about putting more growth on the ballot and see what the majority of people living here wants instead of asking the builders and real estate agents?
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
By gum, he's right. We shoulda oughta stopped all that growth nonsense back in '64. Dang-nabbed interlopers spoil evurithing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.