Editor: That was a nice article about the state parks being crowded during the pandemic, but hardly newsworthy to those of us living here. Since Ducey and our mayor have turned a blind eye toward closing the launch ramps, we are inundated with out of state boaters in our town. They share their virus germs with us in the stores, restaurants and motels, most of them without wearing a mask. The crowds along the channel and in the coves completely ignore social distancing. On the plus side the beer and gas sales are good, motels are booked solid, sales and bed taxes are soaring and park revenues are at their peak. It’s obvious, money talks.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
