Editor: There is a movement going around to raise taxes on corporations. This sounds great until you consider who ends up paying it. The corporations will raise the price of their goods to pay the tax and the additional cost of bookkeeping. The IRS will need more money to be a watchdog over these taxes. We will then pay more for whatever it is that they sell along with more taxes to pay the IRS’s additional cost. We will then demand more money in our paychecks to offset the raise in these taxes and prices. The corporations will give us a raise and then raise the price of their goods to pay for the raise in labor cost. When all is said and done, we will have lost buying power with the inflation caused by this do good, feel good tax increase. You have to be careful when you go to the polls and vote for people that push this kind of agenda. It really simple math, corporations can only pay taxes with the money generated from the products is sells, they do not manufacture money. Only the government can do that.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.