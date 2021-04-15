Editor: I see a lot talk about new housing being built in our city and attracting more visitors, but nothing is being said about what to do with the added traffic this brings.
With each new home comes two or more vehicles that will be using our streets and highways. Weekend and seasonal visitors bring additional cars and trailer traffic to our streets.
We are now at the point of grid lock numerous times at Mesquite, Lake Havasu Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard. What used to be a traffic jam of four or five cars at a stop light is now two or three block backups while waiting through a couple of traffic light cycles to cross a street or make a left turn. Where is the plan for additional streets to carry this additional traffic?
There has been some mild discussions about another bridge to the Island, but nothing serious is happening. The traffic on State Route 95 between downtown and the shopping center has multiplied to the point that there is a constant stream of traffic headed both directions, interrupted by nine non synchronized traffic signals from Mesquite to Home Depot to slow down the route, followed by three more traffic signals leading into the center. London Bridge Road traffic has become a steady stream of traffic both directions. Lake Havasu Avenue comes to a stop before it gets to the shopping center. What is the plan? Or is there anything other than ‘let’s build more so we can collect more taxes,’ which will require more infrastructure and services.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
Smaller cars would perhaps help?
I suppose as I am told all of the time here, maybe it is time for Don to move on to place with no growth.
