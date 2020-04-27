Editor: I predict a huge spike in Coronavirus cases here in the next couple of weeks with the influx of visitors, mostly from California. They are coming here to escape the shelter in place orders from their governor. Our lake, golf courses and stores are packed with out of state visitors from virus infected areas. The parking lot at Windsor Beach launch area was overflowing with California vehicles and boat trailers for the past several days. Just having local residents adhering to safety isn’t going to cut it.
Why our governor doesn’t see this and put a stop to it is a dereliction of his duties.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
