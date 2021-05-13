Editor: The article in the News-Herald about building out Lake Havasu City makes me ask, what is the upside for the current population to have another 20, 30 or 40 thousand people here? Other than the contractors and the work force building these homes who else benefits? We are left with traffic-choked streets, more taxes to support the additional infrastructure, police, firemen, school teachers and social workers, more crime, coming water water restrictions and longer waits to see doctors, dentists, tables at restaurants, check out lines at stores and sitting through multiple traffic light changes to get through an intersection. What am I missing?
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
This was probably a nice place until you moved here.
