Editor: One thing missing from Kamala’s speech about the climate and how it is affecting the level of water in Lake Mead over the last 20 years is how many homes, swimming pools and casinos have been built that make a drain on the lake level. Where is that study? Would the lake only be down 10 feet instead of 50? We don’t know that because nobody wants to look at that aspect. Every hole that is dug for a home swimming pool takes at least another 20,000 gallons of water per year. Every home with any kind of landscaping takes another 6,000 to 9,000 gallons a month.
Don Evans
Lake Havasu City
