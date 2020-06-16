Editor: Now that many states have opened up we now have many businesses who have taken it upon themselves to decide to continue the lockdown. Based on nothing but fear and misinformation! People don’t even realize that viruses are around everywhere and always have been and always will be. Staying locked up in your homes is the last thing you really want to be doing. The new normal has now become “no ability to think! Plant the seeds of stupid and watch it grow!
Don Heck
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.