Editor: Excuse me while I shed crocodile tears for employers that don’t pay enough for their employees to live here! It’s not the government’s responsibility to solve your staffing issues!
The solution to “workforce/affordable housing” could be as simple as requiring business licensees to either pay wages that are 300% of local housing prices or to provide housing as a condition of employment.
The city, school district and colleges along with our larger development companies should pursue the creation of a public/private housing authority that rents housing directly to employers so they can provide for their underpaid employee housing needs. Tenants who lose jobs with participating employers would need to find housing elsewhere.
Obviously, employers and their employees would aspire to move beyond participation in such a program, but at least the employees would be afforded the dignity of a civilized lifestyle at the bottom steps of their upward trajectory.
It makes sense to build multi-stories above grade as far back against the hills as possible, like possibly the area between the dump and the airport, although the Foothills area is close in and already primed for development.
Gentrification has arrived in Lake Havasu and there won’t be any workers here if we don’t find a way to house them.
