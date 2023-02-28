Editor: Excuse me while I shed crocodile tears for employers that don’t pay enough for their employees to live here! It’s not the government’s responsibility to solve your staffing issues!

The solution to “workforce/affordable housing” could be as simple as requiring business licensees to either pay wages that are 300% of local housing prices or to provide housing as a condition of employment.

