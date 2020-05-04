Editor :I’ve spent 64 years deciding for myself which of life’ risks I should take in my pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness. I’ve traveled close to 5 million miles in highway trucks, on motorcycles, in boats and cars in the full knowledge that I could be killed during any one of those miles. Every one of these excursions was necessary for various reasons and I survived them all.
Maybe it’s prudent to accept that entry into certain buildings may require a certain dress code including masks and that being within 6 feet of another person is a violation of their space, but did our government really have the right to decide which private businesses would not be allowed to stay open to pursue their successes? Is it the government’s business to decide for us which experiences we are “safe” to pursue and close down those experiences they deem “unsafe” just because there is a slight possibility of bad outcomes? Isn’t it our personal choice to decide for ourselves what acceptable risks are worth taking to get us through life? For those among us that are contact-phobic, may I suggest that you stay home in isolation and fear, and stop urging your government and service providers to restrict free access to their services and facilities to make yourself feel better about your own paranoia! It’s time to allow our society to prudently open for regular business and let us return to determining our own level of acceptable risk!.
Don Saunders
Lake Havasu City
"Oh, good, you're all here. Now close up tight...closer...closer, so we can get you all in the picture. Now, take off those stupid masks. Okay, look serious 'cause this picture will be used for your funeral folder."
