Editor: During 32 years as a homeowner here, neighboring houses have been both long term rentals and vacation rentals.... The short term rentals I’ve seen have always been maintained to “pride of ownership” standards and any problematic tenants are gone after a couple of days in the rare cases that they have not been quiet and courteous.
Long term rentals, by contrast, almost always start looking trashy in just a few months and problematic tenants become a long-term scourge to the neighborhood, having “Landlord and Tenant Act” rights to occupy the property for months after they stop paying rent...
Leave it to the city to figure out how to extract a chunk of money from private owners who choose the more profitable option of offering short-term occupancy of their vacant housing and wrapping the process of being a short-term landlord in a ball of red tape the size of a basketball...
I think the next generation of short-term occupied houses will be purchased as corporations that will sell fractional interest “vacation shares” in the property, so that everybody that stays there is a part owner and if one of those “owners” “lends” his share of vacation time to a friend, whose business would that be?
I see the regulation of folks choices for their private property as an attack on private property rights, not unlike “code enforcement” which, by the way, seems pretty lax these days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.