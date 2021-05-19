Editor: Any of us who believe in Fourth Amendment prohibitions against unreasonable and unlawful seizures of property or cash owe thanks to our local representatives Leo Biasucci and Regina Cobb for sponsoring HB 2810 and Sen. Sonny Borelli for being among the 29-1 majority voting for it and to Gov Ducey for signing it.
It does not prevent the confiscation of assets that are used in a convicted crime or gained by such a crime.
HB2810 prevents the permanent seizure of property for mere suspicion of some vague possibility of criminal activity that doesn't have to be convicted or even charged for a civil asset forfeiture to occur.
Over its 50 year history, civil asset forfeiture has developed into a sort of highway robbery in which law enforcement officers can declare the amount of cash you carry in your pocket or keep in a safe as “suspicious” and take that money from you and their agency keeps those funds permanently without even having enough evidence to charge you with anything.
It is seizure without any due process, and our Arizona legislators and governor did the right thing to stop the state's law enforcement agencies from continuing these practices! Any of our elected officials and those they employ that speak out in favor of civil asset forfeiture should be fired ASAP! It was one tool in the war on cash money that Arizona now joins New Mexico in abolishing, restoring our Fourth Amendment rights.
We can now safely carry cash again!
Don Saunders
Lake Havasu City
