Editor: I didn’t really want to read 10 poorly organized pages of fine print that came in my cable bill, but their service has sucked for awhile now while they keep raising the price, so I was curious what was in there.... Well, buried deep in section 3 is several paragraphs explaining that they expressly don’t guaratee services that will be uninterrupted or error free, nor do they warranty upload or download speeds, nor that their equipment will work as intended..... Section 2 is the “Privacy Notice” section, which is four pages explaining all the ways that you have opted to be spied on by subscribing to their services.
And for those blogging, vlogging, or uploading Youtube videos, it’s at their sole discretion to determine what they consider “commercial use” and they prohibit it. Then, of course, there is lots of print dedicated to all the excuses for lousy service related to a customer’s equipment being outdated, too slow, or incompatible.
Makes it all worth paying $100 a month for internet I’m not so sure. Can we please get some worthwhile competitors ?!
Don Saunders
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
SURPRISE! Suddenlink doesn't guarantee anything other than "PAY US!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.