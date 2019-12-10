Editor: It’s on! All water meter readings between mid-November and mid-December mark the beginning of the annual grading period of our water use that determines what our property’s monthly sewer charge will be for the year following the grading period. Three of the next four meter readings will be used with the highest of the four not being used. In years past, a $42 minimum sewer charge was based on maximum water use of less than 562 cubic feet per period (about 18 per day) and I have received no notice that the max use for a minimum charge has changed.... I don’t have extra money to flush down the sewer, so I make changes around Thanksgiving time to limit my household water use and I encourage others who will find high sewer charges problematic, to do the same!
Don Saunders
Lake Havasu City
