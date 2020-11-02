Editor: Because of the vast corruption in our Congress, public entities and institutions, the U.S. seems about to go the way of the Roman Empire. The U.S. downfall will be brought about from within. The U.S. is the world’s oldest institutional democracy and it seems about to crumble because of the corruption of our nation, state and local governments and their institutions. The coming election will bring about the salvation or demise of the country. It’s in the hands of the voters.
Don Welks
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.