Editor: The state legislators are now looking at eliminating legal action when a driver exceeds the posted speed limit. This may be the result of the legislator violation that occurred at Parker. Do they all do it? Transportation professionals have studied the various roads and determined what the safe speed is on that particular road and established the speed limit. The speed limit means the maximum speed. Why are the legislators now saying it is OK for a driver to just determine their own speed? If so, we may as well just take down all those signs.
Donald E. Bergen
Lake Havasu City
