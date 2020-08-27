Editor: What do Brian Williams, a journalist at NBC news, a current United States Senator, Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, and Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State for then President Obama have in common?
Brian Williams on national television proclaimed, “when riding in a military helicopter in the Middle East we took heavy ground fire.” Not so. The entire crew on that military helicopter stated they had not taken any ground fire. He lied.
When Richard Blumenthal was campaigning for the United States Senate, he stated he was a combat marine in Vietnam. Not so. Senator Blumenthal never set foot in Vietnam. He lied.
When Hillary Clinton was then President Obama’s Secretary of State, she exited a military aircraft in the Middle East and stated, “when we got off the plane we had to dodge mortars.” Not so. Media clips later revealed that when Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea, exited the aircraft they were greeted by a welcoming party handing them bouquets of flowers. She lied.
I did serve in Vietnam from late 1965 to early 1967. My initial unit was the 633rd Combat Support Group. We were in helicopters that did take ground fire and we would have occasional mortar attacks. One night we were hit by 88 rounds of 81 mm mortar incoming that destroyed several helicopters and other aircraft and caused some forty injuries, seven severe and some dead.
Why do some journalists, some senators, and some cabinet members lie? Are they so insecure that they must embellish as delineated above. The journalist alluded to above is back on the air. The senator alluded to above is currently in the United States Senate. The cabinet member was allowed to run for president of the United States.
Can America not find more honest people to fill our air waves, senate and higher offices?
Donald Nelson
Lake Havasu City
