Editor: I want to thank all of our citizens, family and friends for their continued support and help through this exciting experience. My goal was always to work for you, to help make all of our communities be everything they could possibly be with my continued hard work, integrity, and common sense.
I hope I have earned your trust and you continue to see and know the principles I have always lived my life by.
