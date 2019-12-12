Editor: I enlisted at 18 to serve my country, and spent 32 years in the Army before retiring.
Serving as a warrant officer, it was my job to work with soldiers who were struggling and on the verge of being reprimanded.
We problem-solved a variety of situations but the one that stands out and still influences my work today is the fear of being disciplined or fired just for being who you are.
I worked with a number of LGBT people who were navigating issues surrounding their sexuality. They were suffering because they couldn’t express themselves.
After retiring from the Army, I was ordained in a non-denominational Christian church.
Now, I run a ministry offering spiritual and personal guidance to other military vets and their families, including LGBT people.
I see that people face the same struggles outside of the service, fear of being fired from a job or harassed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
It pains me to see people hurting because they are not treated with dignity and respect.
I’m hoping the upcoming Supreme Court decisions on three cases involving LGBT employment discrimination will be the right ones. The justices have a chance to affirm that all LGBT people should be able to work hard and support themselves without fear of harassment or discrimination.
This is a real and urgent problem that disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable members of our communities, yet there are 30 states including Arizona that lack explicit nondiscrimination protections for LGBT residents.
Donna Smith
Sierra Vista
