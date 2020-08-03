Editor: I am so sick of businesses lying to me about how they care not to spread the virus by wearing facemasks. Smith’s, Walgreens, Dollar General, and Circle K all have the same sign on their doors to the effect of “mandatory facial masks are required to enter.”
Who are the corporate idiots telling their employees not to enforce the mandate?
I have come to the conclusion that it is the money these big stores are afraid of losing by upsetting a few customers who refuse to comply. Wonder what they would do if all of us who cover our faces refused to shop in there stores? I’d bet on us. But that’s only the beginning, as I walked through Smith’s and Walgreens I listened to the stores sound system play the recorded announcement how all patrons and employees shall wear masks at all times while in the store. Maybe you should read the mayor’s proclamation again: (it’s No. 6) businesses are to enforce that patrons comply or be asked leave! Maybe we can attach some monetary fine to the business for non-compliance. Bet you would change tunes. It’s an insult to me and should be to anyone walking through your doors.
Take your signs down if you won’t enforce it and if Mayor Sheehy doesn’t do anything then he’s full of hot air too!
Doreen Dotson
Lake Havasu City
