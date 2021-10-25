Editor: When I was in school George Orwell’s book “1984” was still mandatory reading. Do people today think there are no consequences when they sit at their computers and write anonymous rants telling people that they will get vaccinated, or be punished and lose their jobs? Have they become authoritarians?
Do people now think they can dictate that healthcare workers at our hospital must be vaccinated or lose their jobs? Has it not occurred to them that our doctors, nurses and other workers might know something they do not?
My own dearly loved physician took the vaccine early on. He is a very experienced and trusted doctor who has cared for many in our community. He got COVID, even though he thought he was protected. He is now fighting to get his health back. Do they want to punish him too when he refuses a booster shot?
Do people still feel, like the current administration in Washington, that you can get between an individual and their doctor and dictate what will be put into their bodies … like was done in Nazi Germany? I hope not. A top constitutional law attorney, Jonathan Emord, explains what will happen next in his new book “The Authoritarians.”
Not everyone trusts Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Health (NIH). Do you know what else this NIH doctor has been responsible for? HIV/AIDS, allergies and autism. About 1 in 54 children has currently been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to estimates from CDC’s website. I knew no one with this disorder growing up. Does one still trust all vaccines?
Dorothy Cora Moore
Prescott
