Editor: Isn’t it time to talk about isolating Lake Havasu City from non-essential visits? Lake Havasu City has a unique geographical opportunity to easily monitor the flow people in and out with the help of the National Guard and the Sheriff’s Department. I am a volunteer boat safety officer with the Mohave County and I would be willing to help with isolating our city.
Doug DeFoe
Lake Havasu City
