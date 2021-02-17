Editor: On page 2 of all of your daily editions, you have listed the available phone numbers and internet sites to get appointments for a covid-19 vaccine shot. Have you actually tried getting an appointment? None of them work! If you call the phone numbers you get a recording that says “due to heavy volume,” blah, blah, blah. The internet sites are of no help either. The Mohave Community Campus site recording says “no available appointments”.
How about the truth? We don’t have any vaccines available. What is the city doing about this?
Doug DeFoe
Lake Havasu City
