Editor: Dear News-Herald, White Sheet, and KNTR Radio, thank you so very much for all your help to promote our 20th Anniversary Christmas Tubas Concert last night. We were blessed with just over 100 people in attendance, including our Mayor Cal Sheehy. All thoroughly enjoyed a wonderful concert of beautiful sacred and secular Christmas Music, performed by musicians playing the best “heavy metal” instruments, and our vocal soloist Heidi Bybee. Lake Havasu City is truly blessed to enjoy two great newspapers an a wonderful radio station! I believe that very few communities in America get to enjoy our level of outstanding media! Your consistent efforts to support and promote the Arts in our community are greatly appreciated! Thanks again! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Doug Los
