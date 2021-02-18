Editor: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for the media to be “reigned in..”. Where have we heard this before? Oh yeah, Soviet Russia, Nazi Germany, Cuba, Venezuela all suppressed any media dissent. All were variations on socialist regimes.
That’s right, the Nazis were socialists. The term “Nazi” was a nickname that opponents gave them. It was a derisive term. The closest English equivalent is probably “bozo.” Their opponents hung the Nazi name on them. They referred to themselves by the full name of their party.
The correct name of the party translated as “National Socialist German Workers Party.”
AOC and the leftists should study history before calling conservatives Nazis.
Doug Schoenwald
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.